JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share on Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th.

JBG SMITH Properties has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years. JBG SMITH Properties has a dividend payout ratio of -214.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Performance

JBGS stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $19.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,693,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,763. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $31.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.43 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JBG SMITH Properties

In other news, Director Robert Alexander Stewart sold 36,500 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total transaction of $717,955.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,324.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 61,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 11.3% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 4.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 455,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on JBG SMITH Properties to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

Featured Stories

