Jeanna Steele Sells 849 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) insider Jeanna Steele sold 849 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $26,582.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,837,551.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeanna Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sunrun alerts:

On Tuesday, December 6th, Jeanna Steele sold 2,815 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $82,873.60.

On Monday, September 19th, Jeanna Steele sold 799 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $29,586.97.

Sunrun Stock Down 6.9 %

Sunrun stock opened at $29.16 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 100.56 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.97. Sunrun had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $631.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RUN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Sunrun in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sunrun from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim cut their price target on Sunrun from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunrun

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Sunrun by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,011,417 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,496,000 after acquiring an additional 77,769 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at $884,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth $3,034,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.