Jet Protocol (JET) Price Reaches $0.0228 on Top Exchanges

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $38.70 million and $67,450.98 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00014709 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004919 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037153 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00040618 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005994 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00019924 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00229191 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003813 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 55.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

JET is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.0225472 USD and is down -1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $67,630.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.