JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Short Interest Up 11.7% in November

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the November 15th total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 845,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of NYSE:JKS traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,144,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,719. JinkoSolar has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $76.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -221.90 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.28 and its 200 day moving average is $56.58.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.20). JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that JinkoSolar will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 26,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in JinkoSolar by 13.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 1.5% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 29,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on JinkoSolar in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

