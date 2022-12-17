JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Price Target Cut to $4.00

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Loop Capital from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

JOAN has been the subject of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of JOANN from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America cut shares of JOANN from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of JOANN from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.17.

Shares of JOANN stock opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.75. JOANN has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.12.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JOANN by 86.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of JOANN by 141.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in JOANN in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in JOANN by 920.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in JOANN in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

