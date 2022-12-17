John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (WLY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on January 11th

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.347 per share on Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd.

John Wiley & Sons Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of WLY stock opened at $38.92 on Friday. John Wiley & Sons has a fifty-two week low of $36.57 and a fifty-two week high of $58.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Wiley & Sons

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter valued at about $660,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,958,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter valued at $2,989,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter worth $187,724,000. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. CJS Securities raised shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

Featured Stories

