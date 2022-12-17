Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $107.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.03 and its 200 day moving average is $105.00. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $115.66.

