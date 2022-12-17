Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Has $52.02 Million Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,053,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,837 shares during the period. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF makes up approximately 13.1% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC owned approximately 2.38% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $52,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:GSY opened at $49.58 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12 month low of $49.23 and a 12 month high of $50.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.49.

