Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,819 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,022,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,400,882,000 after buying an additional 662,243 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,518,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,180,110,000 after buying an additional 553,087 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in NIKE by 9.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,427,495,000 after buying an additional 1,486,421 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in NIKE by 0.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,278,863 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $948,301,000 after purchasing an additional 61,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 1.0% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,293,257 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,115,941,000 after purchasing an additional 79,485 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NKE opened at $105.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $171.19. The firm has a market cap of $166.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 38.53%.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.86.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

