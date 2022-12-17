Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Sells 18,412 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 121,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,412 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 0.7% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,110,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330,534 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,865,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,439,000 after acquiring an additional 408,264 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,328,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,904,000 after acquiring an additional 198,058 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,461,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,223,000 after purchasing an additional 217,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,721,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,889,000 after purchasing an additional 116,675 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $23.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.31. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $30.82.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

