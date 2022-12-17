Joystick Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $110.23 Million (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One Joystick token can now be bought for $0.55 or 0.00003292 BTC on major exchanges. Joystick has a market capitalization of $110.23 million and approximately $92,261.50 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Joystick has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00015119 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004934 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036969 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00040857 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005974 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00020034 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00220283 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003797 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About Joystick

Joystick is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,025,000 tokens. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.5566267 USD and is up 0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $120,737.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

