Jozsef Varadi Sells 82,234 Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) Stock

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) insider Jozsef Varadi sold 82,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,412 ($29.59), for a total transaction of £1,983,484.08 ($2,433,424.22).

Wizz Air Stock Down 6.0 %

WIZZ stock opened at GBX 2,109 ($25.87) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £2.18 billion and a PE ratio of -3.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,502.39. Wizz Air Holdings Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,320 ($16.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,895 ($60.05). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,963.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,031.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WIZZ. Barclays lowered their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 3,500 ($42.94) to GBX 2,640 ($32.39) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a GBX 2,360 ($28.95) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,550 ($31.28) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,050 ($37.42) to GBX 2,800 ($34.35) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,055.50 ($37.49).

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

