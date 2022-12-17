JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) a €280.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($294.74) price target on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €240.00 ($252.63) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €227.00 ($238.95) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €215.00 ($226.32) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €250.00 ($263.16) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €223.00 ($234.74) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

MTU Aero Engines Stock Performance

MTU Aero Engines stock opened at €202.60 ($213.26) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion and a PE ratio of 45.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €184.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €179.72. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of €149.20 ($157.05) and a twelve month high of €221.10 ($232.74).

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

