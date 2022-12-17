JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Price Target to €82.00

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €75.00 ($78.95) to €82.00 ($86.32) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PUBGY. Oddo Bhf lowered Publicis Groupe from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on Publicis Groupe from €68.00 ($71.58) to €72.00 ($75.79) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Publicis Groupe from €61.00 ($64.21) to €70.00 ($73.68) in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Publicis Groupe from €60.00 ($63.16) to €62.50 ($65.79) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, ING Group initiated coverage on Publicis Groupe in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Publicis Groupe has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.11.

Publicis Groupe stock opened at $15.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.14 and its 200-day moving average is $13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Publicis Groupe has a 12 month low of $10.47 and a 12 month high of $19.25.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services to optimize distribution channels.

