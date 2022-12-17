JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Northern Star Resources (OTCMKTS:NESRF) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Northern Star Resources (OTCMKTS:NESRF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Northern Star Resources Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NESRF opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. Northern Star Resources has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $8.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.61.

Get Northern Star Resources alerts:

About Northern Star Resources

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of gold deposits in Australia. It also sells refined gold. The company holds interests in the Pogo, Kalgoorlie, KCGM, Jundee, Thunderbox, and Carosue Dam operations, as well as Bronzewing projects. It operates in Western Australia, the Northern Territory, and Alaska.

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.