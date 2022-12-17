JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Northern Star Resources (OTCMKTS:NESRF) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Northern Star Resources (OTCMKTS:NESRF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Northern Star Resources Trading Down 3.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:NESRF opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. Northern Star Resources has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $8.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.61.
About Northern Star Resources
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Northern Star Resources (NESRF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.