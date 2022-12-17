Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) PT Raised to $29.00 at Morgan Stanley

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.40.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $31.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Juniper Networks has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $38.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.36 and its 200 day moving average is $29.07.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 8.22%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.12%.

Insider Activity at Juniper Networks

In related news, Director Scott Kriens sold 140,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $4,258,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,860,000 shares in the company, valued at $56,581,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Juniper Networks news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 4,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $135,009.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,461.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Kriens sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $4,258,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,860,000 shares in the company, valued at $56,581,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,286 shares of company stock worth $5,175,559 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Juniper Networks

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invst LLC boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 3.0% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the third quarter worth $17,509,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 67.3% in the third quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,922 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 11.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,040 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 32.9% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 616,243 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $16,095,000 after purchasing an additional 152,671 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

