Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JWACR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JWACR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the November 15th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jupiter Wellness Acquisition

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jupiter Wellness Acquisition stock. Parkwood LLC grew its position in shares of Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JWACR – Get Rating) by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,400 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Jupiter Wellness Acquisition were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Price Performance

JWACR stock remained flat at $0.10 during trading on Friday. Jupiter Wellness Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.09.

