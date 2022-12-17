Just Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) Short Interest Update

Just Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JENGQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 486,800 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the November 15th total of 380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Just Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of Just Energy Group stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Friday. 208,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,523. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.17. The stock has a market cap of $697,145.50, a PE ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 0.36. Just Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1.12.

Get Just Energy Group alerts:

About Just Energy Group

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, The Mass Market and The Commercial. The company offers fixed, variable, index and flat rate commodity products, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution, as well as sustainable carbon emissions solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Just Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.