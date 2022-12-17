Just Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) Short Interest Update

Just Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JENGQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 486,800 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the November 15th total of 380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Just Energy Group Stock Performance
Shares of Just Energy Group stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Friday. 208,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,523. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.17. The stock has a market cap of $697,145.50, a PE ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 0.36. Just Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1.12.
About Just Energy Group
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Just Energy Group (JENGQ)
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
Receive News & Ratings for Just Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.