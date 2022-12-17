jvl associates llc Buys Shares of 831 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

jvl associates llc purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 141 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, BCR Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 916.7% in the 2nd quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $150.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $474.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.42, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.04 and a 1-year high of $402.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.55 and a 200-day moving average of $241.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Tesla to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday. Global Equities Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Tesla from $333.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $939,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,351,263.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $939,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,351,263.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock worth $4,494,844,908. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.