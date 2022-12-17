Kadena (KDA) Price Tops $0.92 on Exchanges

Kadena (KDA) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 17th. One Kadena coin can now be bought for approximately $0.92 or 0.00005507 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Kadena has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kadena has a market capitalization of $195.76 million and $4.87 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
Kadena Coin Profile
Kadena was first traded on August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 212,462,845 coins. The official message board for Kadena is medium.com/kadena-io. The official website for Kadena is kadena.io. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kadena is https://reddit.com/r/kadena/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Kadena
