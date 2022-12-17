Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) Short Interest Up 17.6% in November

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the November 15th total of 8,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Karooooo Stock Performance

KARO traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,799. Karooooo has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $40.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.01. The company has a market capitalization of $487.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Get Karooooo alerts:

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Karooooo had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Karooooo will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karooooo

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on Karooooo from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Karooooo by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ronit Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Karooooo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Karooooo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Karooooo by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 140,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 30,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Karooooo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,086,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

Karooooo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Karooooo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karooooo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.