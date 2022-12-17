Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Short Interest Update

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the November 15th total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 359,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $276.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $292.00 to $293.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Karuna Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total transaction of $1,003,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,011,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total value of $1,003,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,011,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.86, for a total value of $2,403,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,311,604.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,100 shares of company stock valued at $17,205,073. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Karuna Therapeutics Trading Down 0.3 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000.

Karuna Therapeutics stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $199.35. The company had a trading volume of 531,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,752. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.10. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $92.26 and a 1-year high of $278.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.79 and a beta of 1.14.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics will post -8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

Featured Articles

