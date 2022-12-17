Kava Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $250.30 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 17th. One Kava token can now be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00004249 BTC on exchanges. Kava has a total market capitalization of $250.30 million and approximately $27.90 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kava has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00070966 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00052228 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001157 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00008303 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00021931 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000217 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About Kava

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 351,486,077 tokens and its circulating supply is 351,481,178 tokens. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.