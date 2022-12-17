Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Short Interest Update

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 744,300 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the November 15th total of 658,200 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KELYA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Noble Financial dropped their price target on shares of Kelly Services to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Northcoast Research cut Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Kelly Services from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Kelly Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ KELYA traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,415,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,441. The stock has a market cap of $624.24 million, a PE ratio of 82.25, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.39. Kelly Services has a fifty-two week low of $13.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.

Kelly Services Dividend Announcement

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Kelly Services had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Equities analysts expect that Kelly Services will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kelly Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 4.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 404,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 18,893 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 3.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,394,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 4.5% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 70,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

About Kelly Services

(Get Rating)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.