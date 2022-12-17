Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Short Interest Update

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the November 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Kesko Oyj Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KKOYY traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.00. The company had a trading volume of 17,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,932. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.89. Kesko Oyj has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $17.08.

Get Kesko Oyj alerts:

Kesko Oyj Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be given a $0.0773 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 12th.

About Kesko Oyj

Kesko Oyj engages in the grocery trading business in Finland. It operates through Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, and Car Trade segments. The company's Grocery Trade segment is involved in the wholesale and B2B trade of groceries; and the retail sale of the home and specialty goods.

Read More

