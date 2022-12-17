Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) is Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s 7th Largest Position

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 7,880 shares during the quarter. Keysight Technologies makes up 2.0% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $12,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KEYS. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 37.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 40.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.75.

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded down $2.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.85. 1,612,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,054. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.72. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.93 and a twelve month high of $209.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.06.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $400,311.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,800.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.71, for a total value of $614,985.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,619,003.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $400,311.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,800.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,480 shares of company stock valued at $4,724,731. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

