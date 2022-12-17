Kimball International, Inc. (KBAL) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 19th

Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th.
Kimball International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years. Kimball International has a dividend payout ratio of 59.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Kimball International Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:KBAL opened at $6.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.49. Kimball International has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $10.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.18 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Kimball International in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.
Kimball International, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of furniture products under the Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, Kimball Hospitality, D'style, and Poppin brands in the United States and internationally. It offers desks/workstations, benching, seating, lounge, storage, tables, and casegoods for collaborative and open workspaces, conference and meeting/huddle rooms, training rooms, private offices, learning areas, classrooms, lobby/reception areas, and dining/café areas; and headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and mixed use commercial and residential developments.
