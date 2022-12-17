Kimball International, Inc. (KBAL) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 19th

Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th.

Kimball International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years. Kimball International has a dividend payout ratio of 59.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Kimball International alerts:

Kimball International Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KBAL opened at $6.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.49. Kimball International has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $10.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.18 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimball International

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KBAL. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Kimball International by 123.5% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Kimball International by 586.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6,487 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kimball International in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Kimball International by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Kimball International in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

About Kimball International

(Get Rating)

Kimball International, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of furniture products under the Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, Kimball Hospitality, D'style, and Poppin brands in the United States and internationally. It offers desks/workstations, benching, seating, lounge, storage, tables, and casegoods for collaborative and open workspaces, conference and meeting/huddle rooms, training rooms, private offices, learning areas, classrooms, lobby/reception areas, and dining/café areas; and headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and mixed use commercial and residential developments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.