Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) Short Interest Down 18.8% in November

Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 775,800 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the November 15th total of 955,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7,758.0 days.
Kingsoft Price Performance
Shares of KSFTF opened at $3.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.30. Kingsoft has a fifty-two week low of $2.69 and a fifty-two week high of $4.96.
About Kingsoft
