Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) Short Interest Down 18.8% in November

Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 775,800 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the November 15th total of 955,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7,758.0 days.

Kingsoft Price Performance

Shares of KSFTF opened at $3.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.30. Kingsoft has a fifty-two week low of $2.69 and a fifty-two week high of $4.96.

About Kingsoft

Kingsoft Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, research and development, sale, and marketing of the office software products and services of WPS Office in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Office Software and Services, and Entertainment Software and Others.

