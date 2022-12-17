Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Short Interest Update

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the November 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kirin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

Shares of Kirin stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. Kirin has a fifty-two week low of $13.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.34.

About Kirin

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited produces and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, pharmaceuticals, and other related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Japan Beer and Spirits Businesses, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages Business, Oceania Integrated Beverages Business, and Pharmaceuticals Business.

