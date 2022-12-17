Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Short Interest Update

Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,908,200 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the November 15th total of 2,504,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,385.3 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Klépierre from €19.00 ($20.00) to €23.00 ($24.21) in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.94.

Shares of OTCMKTS KLPEF traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.66. 535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,793. Klépierre has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.84.

Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company's portfolio is valued at 20.7 billion on December 31, 2021 and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year.

