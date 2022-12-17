KOK (KOK) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.04 Million

KOK (KOK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. One KOK token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000800 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KOK has traded up 41.5% against the dollar. KOK has a total market cap of $67.07 million and $1.04 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00015327 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004927 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036916 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00041094 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005963 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00020074 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00220780 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.12712222 USD and is down -8.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $1,989,680.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

