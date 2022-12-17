KOK (KOK) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $67.30 Million

KOK (KOK) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 17th. One KOK token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000804 BTC on popular exchanges. KOK has a market capitalization of $67.30 million and $1.13 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KOK has traded up 47.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00015078 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004932 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036944 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00040922 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005970 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00020102 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00229473 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK (KOK) is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.12712222 USD and is down -8.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $1,989,680.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

