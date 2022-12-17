KonPay Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $105.92 Million (KON)

KonPay (KON) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One KonPay token can now be bought for approximately $0.0273 or 0.00000163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KonPay has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. KonPay has a market cap of $105.92 million and $739,595.42 worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KonPay Token Profile

KonPay’s launch date was June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. KonPay’s official website is konpay.io. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KonPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.TelegramWhitepaper”

