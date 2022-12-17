Kozak & Associates Inc. Acquires 153 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 265.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ULTA traded down $3.90 on Friday, reaching $451.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 880,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,304. The firm has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $430.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $412.30. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.80 and a 52 week high of $483.80.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.45.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

