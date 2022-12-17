Kozak & Associates Inc. Has $193,000 Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Kozak & Associates Inc. cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,470 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tevis Investment Management increased its position in Boeing by 69.6% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Boeing by 118.5% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in Boeing during the first quarter worth $48,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Boeing by 133.3% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Boeing by 46.4% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $184.70. 7,906,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,011,713. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.50. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $229.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.68.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.29.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

