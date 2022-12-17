Kozak & Associates Inc. Sells 501 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Kozak & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,413 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Netflix makes up approximately 0.3% of Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 95,567 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Netflix by 3,001.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 124,840 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $21,831,000 after purchasing an additional 120,815 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,484,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,646,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Netflix from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Netflix from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Netflix from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on Netflix from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.47.

Shares of NFLX traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $290.71. 14,080,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,031,555. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $620.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $283.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.67. The company has a market capitalization of $129.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

