Kroger (NYSE:KR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on KR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.39.

Kroger Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:KR opened at $44.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.49. Kroger has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $62.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kroger

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kroger by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,735,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,933,000 after buying an additional 3,443,687 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kroger by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,040,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,299,000 after buying an additional 2,062,188 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Kroger by 160.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,114,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,463 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,022,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Kroger during the first quarter worth $71,410,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

