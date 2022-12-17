Krung Thai Bank Public (OTCMKTS:KGTFY) Shares Up 4.9%

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGTFY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $9.99. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.52.
Krung Thai Bank Public Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.74.
Krung Thai Bank Public Company Profile
Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Investment. It provides various retail banking products and services, including current, savings, and fixed deposit accounts; time and foreign currency deposits; personal and housing loans; debit, travel, cash and top up, and credit cards; investment services; travel, motor, and home asset insurance products; money transfer, payment and top up, foreign exchange, and overseas education services; and e-banking services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Krung Thai Bank Public (KGTFY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Krung Thai Bank Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krung Thai Bank Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.