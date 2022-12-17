Kujira (KUJI) 1-Day Volume Hits $243,679.53

Kujira (KUJI) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One Kujira coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00002770 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kujira has a total market cap of $45.56 million and approximately $243,679.53 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kujira has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Kujira

Kujira was first traded on November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 98,022,248 coins. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kujira is teamkujira.medium.com. The official website for Kujira is kujira.app.

Kujira Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 0.48617444 USD and is down -9.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $341,332.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kujira should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kujira using one of the exchanges listed above.

