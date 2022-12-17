Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Major Shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas Sells 296,077 Shares of Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 296,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $9,287,935.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,069,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,029,775.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $28.26 on Friday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $66.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.91.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $9.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.20% and a negative net margin of 334.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KYMR shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.30.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 34.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,224,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,874,000 after buying an additional 1,329,481 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,692,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,158,000 after buying an additional 553,846 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,514,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,199,000 after buying an additional 1,419,877 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,419,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,698,000 after buying an additional 21,544 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,225,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,514,000 after purchasing an additional 530,935 shares in the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

