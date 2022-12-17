Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the November 15th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 403,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lakeland Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 83,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 5.5% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 26.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 24.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 128.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Price Performance

Lakeland Bancorp stock opened at $16.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.83. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.91 and a 12-month high of $20.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Lakeland Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Lakeland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LBAI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 27.42%. The company had revenue of $87.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.13 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on LBAI. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. DA Davidson cut Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

