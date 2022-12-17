Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) Short Interest Up 15.8% in November

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the November 15th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Landmark Bancorp Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ LARK traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $22.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,318. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Landmark Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $28.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.33 and its 200 day moving average is $25.41. The firm has a market cap of $114.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.31.

Landmark Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Landmark Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $5.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.59%.

In related news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $82,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,316,767.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Landmark Bancorp by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Landmark Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Landmark Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Landmark Bancorp by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after acquiring an additional 35,622 shares during the period. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

