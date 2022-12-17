Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) Short Interest Update

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the November 15th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LARK traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.02. The company had a trading volume of 44,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Landmark Bancorp has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $28.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.83 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.31.

Get Landmark Bancorp alerts:

Landmark Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Landmark Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 3,300 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $82,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,118 shares in the company, valued at $2,316,767.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Landmark Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 17.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Landmark Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 19.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 35,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.