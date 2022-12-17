lastminute.com (OTCMKTS:LSMNF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of lastminute.com (OTCMKTS:LSMNF – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a CHF 30 price target on the stock.

lastminute.com Stock Performance

Shares of LSMNF opened at 25.96 on Tuesday. lastminute.com has a 12 month low of 23.42 and a 12 month high of 25.96.

lastminute.com Company Profile

lastminute.com N.V. operates in the online travel industry in Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Online Travel Agency (OTA), Meta-search, Media, and Other segments. The company provides mobile apps and websites in approximately 17 languages and 40 countries, which enable travelers to search, compare, and book flights, vacation packages and cruises, hotel accommodations, car rentals, and other travel products and services.

