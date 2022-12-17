lastminute.com (OTCMKTS:LSMNF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of lastminute.com (OTCMKTS:LSMNF – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a CHF 30 price target on the stock.
lastminute.com Stock Performance
Shares of LSMNF opened at 25.96 on Tuesday. lastminute.com has a 12 month low of 23.42 and a 12 month high of 25.96.
lastminute.com Company Profile
