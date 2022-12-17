LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the November 15th total of 36,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

LCNB Stock Performance

Shares of LCNB stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $17.34. 13,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,199. LCNB has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $20.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.71.

LCNB Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from LCNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. LCNB’s payout ratio is currently 46.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LCNB

LCNB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of LCNB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on LCNB in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCNB. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in LCNB during the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LCNB by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in LCNB by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in LCNB during the third quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCNB in the first quarter worth about $276,000. 37.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LCNB

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

