Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAI) Short Interest Down 28.6% in November

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the November 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Legacy Education Alliance Price Performance

LEAI opened at $0.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.16. Legacy Education Alliance has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.19.

Get Legacy Education Alliance alerts:

Legacy Education Alliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational training on the topics of personal finance, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial markets investing strategies and techniques in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company markets its products and services under the R Building Wealth with Legacy and Homemade Investor by Tarek El Moussa brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Education Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Education Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.