Legacy Wealth Management Inc Cuts Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Legacy Wealth Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 7.2% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Legacy Wealth Management Inc owned 0.13% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $69,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 46,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,293,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Client First Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Client First Capital LLC now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 117,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $240.17 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $286.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $243.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.75.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.