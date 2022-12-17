Legacy Wealth Management Inc Cuts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Legacy Wealth Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,896,000 after buying an additional 1,354,069 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,447,000 after buying an additional 690,235 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,867,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000,000 after purchasing an additional 134,173 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,277,000 after purchasing an additional 516,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 8,802,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,357,000 after purchasing an additional 892,974 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

VTI opened at $192.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.18. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

