Legacy Wealth Management Inc Has $312.90 Million Position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Rating) by 80.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,040,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,029,754 shares during the period. Schwab 1000 Index ETF makes up about 32.5% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Legacy Wealth Management Inc owned about 15.02% of Schwab 1000 Index ETF worth $312,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 3,976.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 457.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF stock opened at $37.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.37 and a 200 day moving average of $37.86. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 12 month low of $33.74 and a 12 month high of $47.03.

