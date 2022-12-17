Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) PT Raised to $112.00 at Morgan Stanley

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $112.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LDOS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Leidos from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Leidos in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $115.63.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $104.79 on Wednesday. Leidos has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $111.12. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.06 and a 200-day moving average of $99.84.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Leidos will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total transaction of $156,696.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,566,512.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Christopher R. Cage sold 1,601 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $170,522.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,719.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total value of $156,696.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,566,512.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,145 shares of company stock worth $6,583,348 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leidos

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Leidos by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Leidos by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Leidos by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Leidos by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 52,008 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Leidos by 449.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Articles

